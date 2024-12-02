AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
World Aids Day: Message from Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to PM on Health for National Health Services, Registration and Coordination

Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

The theme of World AIDS Day 2024, "Take the Rights Path," underscores that the journey to end AIDS is rooted in human rights.

In alignment with the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to fostering inclusion, safeguarding human dignity, and ensuring that every individual has access to the care and support they need. Achieving these goals is essential for ending AIDS, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing human security.

On this World AIDS Day, the Government of Pakistan emphasizes the need to take the rights path-a path that prioritizes equity, justice, and inclusion of all communities-to accelerate progress toward eradicating AIDS by 2030. In line with the global 95-95-95 targets, we must adopt a comprehensive and inclusive strategy to address Pakistan’s growing HIV epidemic, ensuring that no one is left behind. Given the rising impact of HIV on public health, it is essential to address the economic, social, cultural, and legal barriers hindering our response. Screening for HIV among deportees and migrants remains a crucial component of these efforts, as such measures help identify and provide care to individuals who might otherwise be left without support.

Despite advances in healthcare, people living with HIV in Pakistan continue to face stigma, discrimination, and exclusion, which obstruct their access to essential services. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination is committed to working closely with provincial health departments, UN partners, civil society, and affected communities to develop a robust, inclusive national HIV response. Through our collective efforts, we can overcome barriers, combat stigma, and reverse the trajectory of the HIV epidemic in Pakistan.

Pakistan faces one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics in the Asia-Pacific region, with an estimated 270,000 people living with HIV and an alarming 84% rise in new infections between 2010 and 2020. Yet, despite resource constraints and competing health priorities, Pakistan remains determined to implement contextually relevant and evidence-based interventions to achieve global and national HIV targets.

Our approach extends beyond medical interventions. We are actively addressing the social, economic, legal, and political factors that shape the HIV response. The Ministry, alongside partners and stakeholders, is fostering multi-sectoral collaboration to promote HIV awareness, education, prevention, care, and treatment. Our commitment to upholding human rights is central to ensuring that every person, especially marginalized groups, receives the care they deserve.

The Government of Pakistan extends its gratitude to all partners and stakeholders who have stood with us in this fight against HIV. We call on everyone to continue promoting equity, combating discrimination, and supporting our national HIV strategy to ensure that no one is left behind on the path to ending AIDS.

Together, by taking the rights path, we can sustain and accelerate progress towards an AIDS-free Pakistan.

Pakistan Zindabad!

World AIDS Day

