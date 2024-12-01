AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s new top foreign policy officials visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2024 01:41pm

KYIV: European Council president Antonio Costa and Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, using the first day in their new roles to send a message of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine,” Costa posted on X alongside an image of himself, Kallas and EU enlargement chief Marta Kos arriving via train.

“From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people.”

Both Kallas and Costa have been strong supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, and their visit comes as Kyiv struggles to fend off a grinding Russian offensive and the uncertainty of US policy toward it when Donald Trump takes office next month.

British PM Starmer to be invited to meet EU leaders in Feb, FT reports

The EU says its institutions and member countries have made available some $133 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the war.

“In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war,” Kallas wrote on X.

“We will do whatever it takes for that.”

European Union Ukraine European Council KYIV Russian defence ministry Kaja Kallas Antonio Costa

Comments

200 characters

EU’s new top foreign policy officials visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

PIA hopes to resume Europe flights soon after EASA lifts ban

PTI violent protests caused Rs192bn daily losses to economy: Interior Ministry

Israeli strikes kill 15 in Gaza, Cairo holds fresh talks with Hamas

US blames Assad’s reliance on Russia, Iran for loss of Aleppo control

APTMA steps up pressure on govt to restore EFS

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

November’s FBR revenue collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’: Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

Read more stories