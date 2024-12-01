KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed the concerned authorities to dismantle all the bunkers in the tribal district Kurram without discrimination and treat anyone who takes up arms as a terrorist and their fate will be that of a terrorist.

He issued these directives while addressing a Grand Jirga constituted by the provincial government to address the ongoing issues in the district Kurram at Kohat on Saturday.

Senior officials from the concerned divisional and district administrations briefed the Chief Minister on the latest situation of law and order in the area, the ceasefire between conflicting parties, and government efforts to ensure lasting peace there.

KP govt reviews security in Kurram

The chief minister asked the federal government to deploy additional FC platoons to support peace initiatives as requested by the provincial government. He directed the Grand Jirga to remain active in the area until complete peace is restored there assuring full support from the provincial government.

The CM directed law enforcement agencies to treat any individual disrupting peace as a terrorist, and said that the security forces are deployed in the area on the request of the provincial government to restore peace. He said that security forces, police and civil administration are making coordinated efforts to restore complete peace in the district.

The CM called on the local community to identify those responsible for disturbing peace and urged tribal elders to play their role in fostering harmony between rival groups

