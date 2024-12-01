Azma says ‘PTI propaganda’ fully exposed

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has exposed the false propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by sharing a video of a person who was falsely declared dead.

Azma Bokhari revealed all the fake videos and posts from PTI’s propaganda cell. In this regard, she said that after yet another failed rebellion, the vultures of the PTI movement are resorting to fake videos and images. The propaganda cell of PTI is desperately trying to sell lies and search for dead bodies. According to some “patriotic Pakistanis,” this is their fundamental right to do so, she added.

Azma further questioned whether these lies and propaganda should be given a free pass. Such actions are a disgrace, and strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news and false propaganda, she added.

