AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-01

Azma says ‘PTI propaganda’ fully exposed

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has exposed the false propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by sharing a video of a person who was falsely declared dead.

Azma Bokhari revealed all the fake videos and posts from PTI’s propaganda cell. In this regard, she said that after yet another failed rebellion, the vultures of the PTI movement are resorting to fake videos and images. The propaganda cell of PTI is desperately trying to sell lies and search for dead bodies. According to some “patriotic Pakistanis,” this is their fundamental right to do so, she added.

Azma further questioned whether these lies and propaganda should be given a free pass. Such actions are a disgrace, and strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news and false propaganda, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Azma Bokhari PTI propaganda

Comments

200 characters

Azma says ‘PTI propaganda’ fully exposed

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

Nov collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories