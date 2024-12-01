AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Markets Print 2024-12-01

Gold prices set for biggest monthly decline in over one year

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained on Friday, supported by a weaker greenback and geopolitical woes, but were on course for their worst monthly performance since September 2023 due to a dollar rally this month following Donald Trump’s US election victory. Spot gold climbed 0.7% to $2,659.49 per ounce, as of 1201 GMT, but set for a weekly fall of about 2% after a sharp sell-off earlier this week. US gold futures also gained 0.8% to $2,659.20.

Bullion has declined 3% so far in November, its worst monthly performance since September 2023, as traders expect the prospect of higher tariffs under Trump administration to keep interest rates higher for longer. The dollar index fell to its lowest point since Nov. 12, but remains on track for a 2% rise in November. Gold has seen a significant rise this year, and we are witnessing a sharp decline this month due to substantial profit-booking after Trump’s victory and the rally in US dollar following the election results, said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset during times of economic or political uncertainty, including trade wars, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. “The Middle East concerns have been slightly off due to the ceasefire talk, but on the contrary Russia-Ukraine concerns are still prevailing in the market,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai. Israel’s military said on Thursday that an arrival of suspects was detected in several areas in southern Lebanon, and called it a violation of a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Additionally, Russia unleashed its second big attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this month on Thursday. Investors await major US economic data releases next week, including job reports, for clues on the Federal Reserve’s future rate cut outlook. Spot silver added 1.5% to $30.70 per ounce, platinum gained 1.2% to $942.25 and palladium advanced 1.2% to $987.37, though all were set for monthly losses.

