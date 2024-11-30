AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
World

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 44,382

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,382 people have been killed in more than 13...
AFP Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 05:15pm

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than a year, has risen to 44,382 martyrs, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said.

At least 40 dead in Gaza, as tanks pull back from camp

The toll includes 19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,142 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli aggression began.

In recent months, the military has struck several schools-turned-shelters where Israel has said Hamas is operating.

