Nov 30, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

PM&DC approves five-year BDS programme

Muhammad Saleem Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 06:23am

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has decided to extend the duration of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program from four to five years in a bid to bring the degree at par with international requirements.

This landmark development driven by the efforts of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the formal directives in this regard have been issued to all medical universities across the country.

The UHS had earlier taken the initiative of revising the BDS program to five years and had formally communicated this to PM&DC. The proposal was presented by UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore during an online meeting with PM&DC officials, where a comprehensive framework for the new five-year curriculum was shared. Subsequently, the council approved the proposal and disseminated its decision to relevant institutions.

According to PM&DC, the move aligns Pakistan with global standards where the BDS degree is typically a five-year program. The council highlighted that Pakistani graduates holding a four-year degree faced significant challenges in pursuing higher education and employment opportunities abroad. Under the revised structure, the fifth year will focus on a clinical clerkship, followed by a mandatory one-year house job.

The implementation of this policy will begin with the 2024-25 academic session. Additionally, universities will issue revised transcripts for previous BDS graduates to ensure their qualifications are recognized internationally. The council also clarified that house jobs previously completed by BDS graduates will now be considered equivalent to the new clerkship year. Work on detailed curriculum guidelines for the five-year program is already underway.

A UHS spokesperson remarked that the initiative will not only elevate the global standing of Pakistani dental graduates but also usher in a transformative era for dental education in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UHS University of Health Sciences PM&DC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore BDS programme Bachelor of Dental Surgery medical universities

