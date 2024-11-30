AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

PPP to celebrate its foundation day across all districts: Murtaza

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is making extensive preparations to celebrate its foundation day across all districts, with plans to organise a significant event in Lahore.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the PPP’s Central Punjab chapter, addressed a press conference to share details about the celebrations, emphasising the party’s unified efforts to ensure the event’s success.

Murtaza also announced a major political gathering in Punjab scheduled for March 2025, reflecting the party’s renewed focus on the province. He commended the role of the People’s Students Federation (PSF) in mobilising youth across Punjab, noting that such efforts are vital for strengthening the party’s grassroots.

Taking aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Murtaza criticised its lack of ideology, stating that the party’s sole motivation is a lust for power. He also praised the 26th Constitutional Amendment, introduced by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for fostering an environment of consensus and inclusivity.

Murtaza confidently asserted that the future belongs to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that only the PPP has the capacity to steer the nation out of its current crises.

The foundation day celebrations will include a virtual address by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at 6:00 PM. The main event will take place at Pani Wala Talab in Lahore. In a significant development, the PPP welcomed Amanullah Sindhu, former president of the District Bar Association Hafizabad and ex-president of the district PTI, into its fold. Sindhu cited PTI’s disregard for its workers as the primary reason for his departure.

Murtaza highlighted the PPP’s resilience in the face of decades-long character assassination, noting that despite these challenges, people are now joining the party in significant numbers.

Strengthening institutions and condemning PTI actions

When questioned about banning PTI, Murtaza stated that the PPP does not support such actions and has not been approached on the matter. However, he added that if approached, the party would carefully consider its stance.

Murtaza condemned targeted criticism of law enforcement agencies, calling it an agenda-driven tactic. Referring to recent unrest in Islamabad, he said such actions were unfortunate but necessary to prevent the country from descending into chaos.

He also credited the political leadership and divine intervention for saving Pakistan from crises, citing the historic improvement in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as evidence of recovery.

Recalling the PPP’s history, Murtaza said that despite Zia’s martial law and severe police brutality, the party never targeted state institutions. In contrast, he criticised the PTI leadership, particularly the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for ignoring the plight of innocent civilians in Khyber Agency and Parachinar while pursuing disruptive actions in Islamabad.

Murtaza concluded by urging the government to take steps to integrate PTI supporters into the national mainstream, fostering unity and stability.

