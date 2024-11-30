PPL announces new gas, condensate discovery in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), as operator of the Shah Bandar Block in District Sujawal, Sindh, has announced second formation discovery of gas and condensate at the Pateji X-1 well.

“We are pleased to disclose that after in-house evaluation of acquired data, another exploratory zone/formation was identified in Upper Sand (C-Sand) and a Gas/Condensate discovery has been made at Upper Sand (C-Sand) reservoir at Pateji X-1 well, Shah Bandar Block,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

The well was drilled, tested and made a discovery in Shah Bandar Block, operated by PPL with 63 percent working interest along with its Joint Venture partners, Mari Petroleum Limited (MPCL), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), each with working interests of 32 percent, 2.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

After rigorous internal G&G evaluation and deliberations, the exploration well Pateji X-1 was spudded on October 11, 2024 and drilled down to 2,475 meters (measured depth) to test the hydrocarbon potential of Upper Sands of Lower Goru Formation. Potential hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified based on the drilling results and acquired wireline logs date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024