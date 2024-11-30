PARTLY FACETIOUS: How facts take a backseat?

“So one woman against the entire party.” “That’s the narrative.” “As the only one whose arrest warrants have been issued, doesn’t it give credence to the perception that her narrative is stronger than the rest of the party leaders as far as the stakeholders are concerned?”

“Stronger? You mean a narrative based on facts?”

“Nope, in a war of different narratives based on opposing perceptions, facts take a backseat.”

“Just to make a point the party leadership, wait let me say the leadership of all parties, does not sit in the front seat, always the backseat of a car – the driver and a guard…”

“Are you one of the back seaters too?”

“Sadly no I had to fire the driver to pay for school fees.”

“But Aurangzeb sahib says inflation is way down at…”

“I will believe that when I can afford to rehire my driver.”

“Hey, that’s not fair – the driver may demand a higher salary to meet his needs.”

“Inflation data is irrelevant for me, my gauge is how much I can buy with my disposable income and if my wage is the same in money terms as opposed to purchasing power terms I will not be able to rehire the driver.”

“So no longer a backstreet boy, hunh!”

“An American group named themselves Backstreet Boys.”

“When I said backstreet boy, I simply meant you are from the rougher part of town.”

“Hey, in the Land of the Pure, it takes no time to change a posh area into the roughest part of town…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the battle has been enjoined between the Third Wife and the party leaders and who wins will be decided by the umpire?”

“I thought the umpire was unwilling to…”

“Stop right there before you put your foot in your mouth like some politicians. When I said umpire, I was referring to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Is he neutral, do you think?”

“No, but I am not sure which side of the wheel he is at right now.”

“That is certainly a valid point, so we simply have to wait and see.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024