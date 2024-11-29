AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

SU marks ‘Sindh Culture Day’ with great zeal

Recorder Report Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 07:15am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Thursday came alive with vibrant celebrations of ‘Sindh Culture Day’ with great zeal and enthusiasm by students and teachers across all departments.

Separate programmes were organised within the respective departments, showcasing the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Sindh through various activities.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Emeritus) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro actively participated in the celebrations. Accompanied by Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Deputy Registrar Nadeem Butt appreciated their efforts in bringing Sindhi culture to life.

Addressing the participants, he emphasized the importance of preserving Sindh’s language, culture, and identity. “Our culture defines who we are, and it is our duty to protect and promote it. Such events strengthen our connection to our roots,” he stated.

He said ‘Sindh Culture Day’ is not just an annual celebration; rather a reminder of the deep-rooted heritage and identity, adding that Sindhi language, traditions and cultural values were treasures that defined who Sindhis were as a people.

“It is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote them for future generations,” Dr Kalhoro said, adding the universities were not only centres of learning but also custodians of cultural heritage. “Events like these connect us to our roots and instill a sense of pride in our identity,” he said.

Encouraging the students, he said that their participation in such events demonstrated their love for Sindh, Pakistan and its glorious culture. “I urge you to continue celebrating and safeguarding our traditions in every sphere of life,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that education was the cornerstone of progress and providing scholarships was one of the most impactful ways to empower the students and enable their academic journey.

He highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting deserving and talented students and stated that within his tenure of four years as Vice-Chancellor, he had distributed scholarships amounting to Rs850 million.

The event featured student performances, including speeches, poetry recitations, dance tableaux and stalls showcasing various games, adding to the vibrancy of the occasion.

University of Sindh Jamshoro Sindh Culture Day SU

