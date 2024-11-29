Plan undertaken to make capital pollen allergy free

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Service and Regulations in collaboration with other stakeholders has undertaken a plan to make the federal capital pollen allergy free.

In this connection a high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath to discuss maximum possible preventive measures against pollen allergy.

The prime minister’s coordinator said that the pollen count is on an incremental rise in last seasons, in the capital city, and has accordingly directed the ministry and relevant stakeholders to take immediate remedial measures while submitting a comprehensive plan aiming at significant reduction of allergy cases in Islamabad, prior to the next season.

He added that the pollen season is likely to start in early March in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and expected to attain peak during the second fortnight of March and extends till the end of April. The Metrological Department had identified Paper Mulberry trees as a significant contributor of pollens, followed by pine trees and grasses escalating the pollen count in the air.

Dr Bharath highlighted the need for replacement of pollen producing trees from Islamabad to reduce the surge of allergy cases before the next season, adding that the proactive measures are being taken in the light of the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan.

The PM’s Coordinator on health reinforced the government commitment stating that health is our top priority and a special emphasis is placed on reducing pollen allergies from the city in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. “I take this opportunity to urge all concerned to submit revised plans immediately, for submission to the prime minister for his approval, and public to join hands in making Islamabad “Allergy Free”.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mahbub and Director General (DG)Health Ministry, Member Environment of Capital Development Authority (CDA)along with his team, DG Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Head of Allergy Centre-NIH, district health officer (DHO) Islamabad, chief executive officer (CEO) Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

Informing the participants, Member environment-CDA shared the historical background and steps taken by CDA to reduce pollen count especially in F-9 Park area. The CDA also shared phase-wise plan to targeting pollen-producing paper mulberry trees. Learning lesson from the previous experience, the CDA underpinned the need of awareness campaign and on boarding relevant stakeholder and civil society, as they foresee certain barriers in the way of such an activity. The coordinator to the prime minister advised for a combined effort to make public aware about the initiative as it entails to protect human health and aims to target allergens which are injurious to health. He also advised the CDA to revise the plan and include more urban area in phase-I considering the wind patterns in Islamabad.

Talking on the occasion, the DG EPA noted that the plan should be a comprehensive replacement plan rather than a tree-cutting exercise only and focus on removing invasive grass also, from the selected areas. She emphasised the need to engaging educational institutions (schools, colleges and universities) in awareness raising campaign, Islamabad. She added that the “peeli booti” used by flower shop-owners to make bouquets, is also being widely causing allergies among the natives. She underpinned the need of engaging agriculture sector in this endeavour.

Nadeem Mahbub, secretary NHSRC emphasised the need of an urgent collaborative efforts and remedial measures before the upcoming pollen season for ensuring timely control of pollen allergies among the general public. He unveiled the plans to strengthening allergy centre in the NIH by increasing its capacity and conducting research in this domain.

He also directed the DHO, Islamabad to involve medical and para-medical staff of BHUs and CHCs to disseminate messages on protective and preventive measures, ahead of the season and to make community aware of the steps being taken by the government, in this regard.

