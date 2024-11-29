Modernization: Meezan Bank partners with Systems and Temenos

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has partnered with Systems Limited and Temenos to modernize its core banking platform. The transformation will enable Meezan Bank to maintain its edge in operational efficiency, expedite new product launches, and deliver a seamless, Shariah-compliant customer experience.

The primary driver behind this modernization effort is Meezan Bank’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progress to better serve its customers with an enriched suite of Shariah-compliant financial products.

As part of this project, Meezan Bank and Systems Limited, managing respective work areas between the two entities, will undertake several key initiatives including technical upgrade of the core banking system to the latest Temenos release, ensuring compatibility with existing interfaces, introducing new customizations for Islamic banking, and modernizing the bank’s infrastructure.

Ammara Masood, said that Systems Limited goal is to drive the digital transformation of financial institutions worldwide. “With our Pakistan Model Bank framework, we are supporting Meezan Bank in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance their operations and deliver next-generation Islamic banking solutions,” he added.

