Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

Imran and Bushra: Hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case adjourns till Dec 2

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 2.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case without proceedings due to the non-availability of Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana.

The accused again has not submitted the replies to questionnaires handed over to them under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the court.

