KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 22.860 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,786.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR8.121 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 4.893 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.463 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.664 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.422 billion), Silver (PKR 1.274 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 467.958 million), DJ (PKR 199.978 million),SP 500 (PKR 197.374 million), Copper (PKR 117.673 million),Aluminium (PKR 31.669million)and Brent (PKR 5.844 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots amounting to PKR 1.995 million were traded.

