Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 142,445 tonnes of cargo comprising 98,490 tonnes of import cargo and 43,955 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 98,490 comprised of 45,489 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 655 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 52,346 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 43,955 comprised of 39,100 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 180 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,608 tonnes of Rice & 67 tonnes of Vehicle Accessories.

Approximately, 03 ships namely Xin Ya Zhou, Energy Centaur & MT Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Ssi Glorious, Advantage Paradise, Sea Quest, Cma Cgm Columba, X-Press Cassiopeia, Spil Kartini & Riverside sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Sheehaniya’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, CMA CGM Otello, MSC Positano and Valianta are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 160,711 tonnes, comprising 111,907 tonnes imports cargo and 48,804 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,380 Containers (3,125 TEUs Imports& 2,255 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Saehan Kostar and GFS Ruby & two more ships, Colombo Express and Ullswater carrying Palm oil, Container and LPG are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT and SSGC respectively on Thursday 28th November, while another containers ship ‘One Responsibility’ is due to arrive at port on Friday 29th November, 2024.

