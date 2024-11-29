Karachi Education City: Board approves construction of infrastructure and other facilities

KARACHI: A key meeting of the Board of Directors of Karachi Education City was held on Thursday under the joint chairmanship of Karachi Education City Board Chairman and senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar at the Karachi Education City office, Finance and Trade Centre, Karachi.

In the meeting, the board of directors of Karachi Education City gave approval of the construction of infrastructure, roads and other facilities in Karachi Education City.

The board also approved the establishment of a Special Technology Zone on 374 acres within the boundaries of Karachi Education City.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a 45MW cheap power plant in Karachi Education City by combining solar, wind and thermal power on a business-to-business basis with private investment.

In the meeting, the board approved the issuance of a revised site plan to each institution/allotee of Karachi Education City.

On the occasion, it was informed in the briefing that the master plan

of the Special Technology Zone will soon be sent to the Special Technology Zone Authority for approval.

In the meeting, the consultant also presented a detailed briefing on the supply and distribution of electricity system in Education City along with the development plan of the Special Technology Zone.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad, Project Director Karachi Education City Abrar Sheikh and other members of the Board of Directors of Karachi Education City including Aga Khan University.

