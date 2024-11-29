There has been significant rise in terrorism-related violence this year: data

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in terrorism-related violence during 2024, with 710 incidents resulting in 1,212 fatalities, reflecting a 34 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Last year, 528 terrorist attacks were recorded, claiming the lives of 900 civilians and security personnel, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP).

From January to November 2024, the death toll included 563 civilians and 649 security personnel. The ongoing month of November alone has reported 60 terrorism-linked incidents, resulting in the deaths of 102 civilians and 90 security forces personnel.

According to SATP breakdown, the year 2024 started with 58 incidents in January, followed by 54 in February, followed by a horrific surge with 106 fatalities in March with 59 reported incidents, resulting in 139 deaths. April, May and June witnessed 72, 69, and 61 attacks respectively, while July recorded the highest monthly tally with 77 incidents. The trend continued with 66 attacks in August, 69 in September, and 74 in October, which caused 100 fatalities.

On November 20, a convoy of security forces was ambushed in the Ispelanji area of Mastung, Balochistan. The attackers used an improvised explosive device (IED), followed by rocket fire and sustained gunfire, inflicting heavy losses. Earlier, on November 16, the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for targeting JUI-F leader Mufti Ejazul Hassan in South Waziristan. The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) bore the brunt of the violence. Balochistan witnessed attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and other insurgent factions. Notably, the BLA targeted Chinese nationals outside Karachi airport, killing two engineers working at Port Qasim.

According to Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Lashkar-e-Islam, and other local Taliban factions were active in districts such as Bannu, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, North Waziristan, and Orakzai.

Kurram district also saw unprecedented sectarian violence, claiming over 100 lives in a single week. A gun attack on passenger vehicles killed 45 people, followed by retaliatory violence in which shops and markets were burned, leading to an additional 30 fatalities in Parachinar and surrounding areas.

The data highlights an alarming expansion of militant activity, particularly in KP and Balochistan, posing significant challenges for Pakistan’s security forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024