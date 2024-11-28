PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to remove non-performers and incompetent staff from current positions and parked at the surplus pool immediately, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

He gave these directions at a recent review meeting of PPRA attended by the concerned Ministries. Managing Director PPRA gave a detailed presentation on the functions and issues being faced by the Organisation.

The Prime Minister directed that no procuring Agency should be allowed to split the tender to avoid the mandatory threshold of Rs 70 million for third party evaluation.

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

He added that while drafting new rules, the PPRA must ensure that Complaint Redressal Committee/ Grievance Committee and Inspection Committee are completely independent of the influence of the Procuring Agency and Procurement Committee.

The Prime Minister further argued that while drafting new rules, PPRA must ensure system of pre-shipment inspections by independent assessors at the cost of procuring agency, for all significant and/or international procurements.

While finalizing the HR plan, the PPRA Board must ensure that the Authority shall be vertically independent, having its own Specialist HR, recruited on merit and no appointments shall be made through posting/transfer/deputation.

During discussion on the performance of incumbent staff of the PPRA, Prime Minister expressed his dismay and directed that non-performers and incompetent staff of the PPRA be removed from current positions and parked at the surplus pool immediately.

The meeting decided that the process of fresh recruitment shall be expedited and the HR Committee of PPRA shall ensure that the best HR is recruited on merit, as per the Organization’s requirement in atransparent manner.

The first batch of HR shall be sent abroad for high quality training in different disciplines of procurement. On return that HR shall perform as Master Trainer.

The Prime Minister directed that all ministries/organizations and procuring agencies shall make procurements only through e-Procurement system (e-PADS).Dedicated procurement units/cells shall be established in all Ministries/Organization staffed by trained HR. Controller General of Accounts (CGA) shall process procurement-related payments exclusively through the e-PADS.

Minister for Information has been directed that after complete implementation of the e-Procurement system (e-PADS), Minister Information and his team shall launch an effective communication campaign for promotion and publicity of transparent and digital E Procurement System to create awareness, trust and confidence of public at large, private sector, journalists, media and parliamentarians.

The PPRA shall devise an all-encompassing general framework criterion for hiring the services of consultants providing benchmarks for qualification, expertise and past performance/experience.

Prime Minister Office (PMO) has directed all relevant ministries/Divisions to take further necessary action for implementation of the Prime Minister’s directive within the given timeframe.

