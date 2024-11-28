Afghans can’t live in capital without NOC: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership’s claim that many of their workers lost their lives during clashes with police.

Talking to reporters, he said that from the time they (without naming Gandapur and other PTI leadership) fled from Islamabad, they have launched propaganda that their workers had lost lives during clashes with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel.

He challenged the party to show just one dead body, or if any killed during the clashes.

He said that PTI people are visiting hospitals to find a body but found no bodies. “No police personnel deputed at the protest site had arms,” he said.

To a question about the arrest of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, he said let us see what happens onwards.

He said that no Afghan national would be permitted to live in the federal capital after December 31 without a no-objection certification (NOC). Any Afghanistan national who wanted to live in Islamabad would first take NOC from the district administration, he said.

The minister said that the administration would file a contempt of court plea in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the PTI’s leadership. He said that the majority of roads haven opened and normalcy has returned in the capital city.

Meanwhile, Naqvi and Director General (DG) Rangers Punjab Major General Muhammad Aatif visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

They met with Rangers, FC, and police officers and personnel injured in the terrorist attack.

They individually visited the injured personnel, inquired about their well-being, and praised their high morale.

Naqvi directed the doctors to provide the best medical treatment to the injured personnel.

The interior minister directed the immediate shifting of injured Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Muhammad Aleem to Lahore for better medical treatment. The ASP was severely injured in the eye due to stone-pelting by protesters and was admitted to PIMS.

