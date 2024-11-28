AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
Experts urge govt to address UAE visa ban issue

Naveed Siddiqui Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Experts have urged the government to urgently address the visa ban imposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Pakistani nationals for being involved in different criminal activities.

According to statistics provided by Foreign Office sources, over 5,292 Pakistani nationals are currently incarcerated in various UAE jails.

Former Defense Secretary Lt Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi (retired) emphasized the need for immediate and pragmatic steps to resolve the issue, suggesting that the Bureau of Immigration conduct thorough interviews to ensure that only trained and qualified individuals are sent abroad for employment.

Lodhi highlighted the link between poverty and illiteracy and urged the government to adopt confidence-building measures (CBMs) to restore trust with the UAE. “We must not risk losing our close ties with a brotherly Muslim nation,” he stated.

The UAE has reportedly expressed concerns over the increasing number of Pakistani nationals involved in criminal activities. According to the latest information, the UAE authorities reported that5,292 Pakistani nationals are currently languishing in different UAE prisons.

Nature of crimes include drug possession and trafficking, theft, unlawful residency, property appropriation, drug consumption, intentional homicide, and administrative deportation.

Despite repeated requests by Pakistan’s Consulate General in Dubai for updated statistics and detailed information on Pakistani prisoners, the UAE authorities have not provided the requested data since March 2024, said the sources.

The Welfare Wing of the Consulate General has committed to addressing the rising trend of crimes and enhancing the image of Pakistani expatriates in the UAE.

Experts have urged the government to strengthen worker screening processes and ensure only skilled and law-abiding citizens are sent abroad.

Gen Lodhi, however, urged the government to address UAE’s concerns through diplomatic engagement.

Resolving the visa ban issue is seen as critical for preserving the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE. When contacted, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said there is no visa ban or restrictions on Pakistanis by the UAE, however, this issue would be taken up with the authorities at an appropriate time.

