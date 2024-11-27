AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (3.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.72%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.56%)
DFML 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.07%)
DGKC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (5.7%)
FCCL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (10.01%)
FFBL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (10.01%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (8.18%)
HUBC 110.72 Increased By ▲ 6.22 (5.95%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.26%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 40.08 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (9.99%)
NBP 72.51 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (10%)
OGDC 189.18 Increased By ▲ 9.65 (5.38%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.36%)
PIBTL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
PPL 153.45 Increased By ▲ 9.75 (6.78%)
PRL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.93%)
PTC 17.92 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (9.27%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (5%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.68%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.31%)
TREET 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.78%)
TRG 56.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.47%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,684 Increased By 595 (5.9%)
BR30 31,445 Increased By 1935.9 (6.56%)
KSE100 99,269 Increased By 4695.1 (4.96%)
KSE30 31,032 Increased By 1587.6 (5.39%)
Markets

South African rand recoups some losses against dollar

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 02:51pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand recouped some losses on Wednesday, as the dollar eased slightly ahead of a US inflation report later in the day.

At 0851 GMT, the rand traded at 18.105 against the dollar , 0.45% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index was last down 0.24% against a basket of currencies ahead of October’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures price index due later on Wednesday.

South African domestic investor focus will be on monthly producer inflation data on Thursday followed by money supply, trade and budget balance on Friday.

South African rand softens against the dollar

Trade in the rand has been volatile this week amid market jitters about the imposition of trade tariffs by US President-elect Donald Trump. On the stock market, the Top-40 index was little changed.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger, with the yield down 3.5 basis points at 9.02%.

