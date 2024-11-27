Russia may lift gasoline export ban for two months, Kommersant reports

MOSCOW: Russia may lift its ban on gasoline exports from refineries for two months - from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The government may approve the decree in the coming days, the newspaper said, adding that the Energy Ministry declined to comment.

Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from March 1

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters last week that Russia was preparing to lift the ban and the necessary paperwork would be ready in near future.

Russia extended gasoline export restrictions until the end of the year in August.