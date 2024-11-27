FAA will not require immediate 737 MAX engine action after bird strikes

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it will not require any immediate action after convening a review board to consider concerns about Boeing 737 MAX engines after two bird strike incidents on Southwest Airlines planes in 2023.

The FAA Corrective Action Review Board reviewed the CFM LEAP-1B engine bird strikes leading to smoke entering Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and determined the issue does not warrant immediate action and the FAA will follow its standard regulatory process to address it.