AGL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
AIRLINK 128.74 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (2.93%)
BOP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.55%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.47%)
DCL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.21%)
DFML 38.69 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.62%)
DGKC 79.99 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.85%)
FCCL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.64%)
FFBL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (6.45%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.32 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (4.61%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.52%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (6.88%)
KOSM 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.63%)
MLCF 37.94 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.12%)
NBP 70.13 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.39%)
OGDC 187.35 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.36%)
PAEL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.7%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
PPL 150.72 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.89%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.21%)
PTC 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.72%)
SEARL 81.01 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.11%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TOMCL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.81%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
TRG 56.21 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.84%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,448 Increased By 358.7 (3.55%)
BR30 30,780 Increased By 1271.2 (4.31%)
KSE100 97,742 Increased By 3168.1 (3.35%)
KSE30 30,476 Increased By 1031.4 (3.5%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

Ahsan says modern curriculum will be developed

Naveed Butt Published November 27, 2024 Updated November 27, 2024 08:41am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed commitment to developing a 21st Century-compatible curriculum in collaboration with the provinces.

Speaking at the National Curriculum Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that efforts would also be made to enhance teacher training and reform the examination system.

He said a state-of-the-art teacher training centre would be established in Islamabad.

The Minister stressed that the curriculum should be designed to connect children with their cultural roots while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

He highlighted the importance of tailoring the curriculum to the local context while promoting civic responsibility and tolerance.

He said, “With the support of all stakeholders and experts, we will develop a curriculum that aligns with 21st-century requirements.”

The minister said the government was pursuing a goal of equipping the country’s youth with modern education, enabling them to compete internationally and contribute to national development.

Iqbal also expressed a desire to establish a state-of-the-art Teachers’ Training Centre to improve education quality and produce skilled professionals who meet contemporary needs.

“It will be a paradigm shift from memorization-based education,” Iqbal said, adding that the initiative would also reform the existing examination system.

Iqbal stressed that memorization-based education was outdated in the modern era, where innovation and creativity were essential for development.

He said the country could not achieve progress and prosperity without improving education standards and developing human resources. “Today’s era is not about muscle power; it’s about brain power. Nations with superior brain power will succeed. The first step toward national progress is improving the education system.”

Commenting on the debate about whether the medium of imparting education should be Urdu or English, the minister suggested a blend of both, which he termed “Urdish.” He proposed using Urdu for the conceptual part of education and English for achieving global competence. “There should be blended learning. We need to transition from robotic learning to conceptual learning.”

“Educational power guarantees progress and prosperity for any nation and society,” he remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education Ahsan iqbal Planning Minister modern curriculum National Curriculum Summit

Comments

200 characters

Ahsan says modern curriculum will be developed

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories