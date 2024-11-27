Ahsan says modern curriculum will be developed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed commitment to developing a 21st Century-compatible curriculum in collaboration with the provinces.

Speaking at the National Curriculum Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said that efforts would also be made to enhance teacher training and reform the examination system.

He said a state-of-the-art teacher training centre would be established in Islamabad.

The Minister stressed that the curriculum should be designed to connect children with their cultural roots while fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

He highlighted the importance of tailoring the curriculum to the local context while promoting civic responsibility and tolerance.

He said, “With the support of all stakeholders and experts, we will develop a curriculum that aligns with 21st-century requirements.”

The minister said the government was pursuing a goal of equipping the country’s youth with modern education, enabling them to compete internationally and contribute to national development.

Iqbal also expressed a desire to establish a state-of-the-art Teachers’ Training Centre to improve education quality and produce skilled professionals who meet contemporary needs.

“It will be a paradigm shift from memorization-based education,” Iqbal said, adding that the initiative would also reform the existing examination system.

Iqbal stressed that memorization-based education was outdated in the modern era, where innovation and creativity were essential for development.

He said the country could not achieve progress and prosperity without improving education standards and developing human resources. “Today’s era is not about muscle power; it’s about brain power. Nations with superior brain power will succeed. The first step toward national progress is improving the education system.”

Commenting on the debate about whether the medium of imparting education should be Urdu or English, the minister suggested a blend of both, which he termed “Urdish.” He proposed using Urdu for the conceptual part of education and English for achieving global competence. “There should be blended learning. We need to transition from robotic learning to conceptual learning.”

“Educational power guarantees progress and prosperity for any nation and society,” he remarked.

