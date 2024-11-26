AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-3.22%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.94%)
DCL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.62%)
DFML 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-9.09%)
DGKC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-5.24%)
FCCL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.04%)
FFBL 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.92%)
FFL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.37%)
HUBC 106.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.58%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-8.48%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
MLCF 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.14%)
NBP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (6.08%)
OGDC 183.55 Decreased By ▼ -9.27 (-4.81%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-5.37%)
PIBTL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
PPL 144.75 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-6.05%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.37%)
PTC 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.23%)
SEARL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.67%)
TOMCL 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.53%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.06%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
TRG 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.53%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,195 Decreased By -309.6 (-2.95%)
BR30 29,963 Decreased By -1263.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 95,702 Decreased By -2377.5 (-2.42%)
KSE30 29,803 Decreased By -755.7 (-2.47%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips on Trump tariff jitters

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 01:37pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slipped on Tuesday as US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threat on its neighbours and China weighed on emerging markets.

At 0805 GMT, the rand traded at 18.17 against the dollar , about 0.6% weaker than its previous close.

On Monday, Trump pledged to impose big tariffs on the US’ three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars. Commodity-linked currencies including the rand took a hit following the announcement due to their close links to China.

South African rand slips as dollar climbs on global markets

“China’s role as SA’s largest trading partner puts the country at risk of indirect consequences,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was down about 0.3%. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 6 basis points at 9.005%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slips on Trump tariff jitters

Extremism is not peaceful protest, says PM Shehbaz as PTI supporters march towards Zero Point

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Read more stories