AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.46%)
BOP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.7%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.37%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
FFBL 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
FFL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HUBC 109.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.7%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.29%)
NBP 68.20 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (6.55%)
OGDC 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.98%)
PAEL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 149.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.97%)
PRL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
PTC 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.48%)
SEARL 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
TOMCL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
TPLP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.36%)
TREET 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.26%)
TRG 57.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 10,495 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 30,830 Decreased By -396.8 (-1.27%)
KSE100 97,886 Decreased By -193.4 (-0.2%)
KSE30 30,513 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.15%)
Nissan seeks investor to replace some of Renault’s equity holding, FT reports

Nissan Motor is looking for a long-term investor, such as a bank or insurance group, to help it replace some of Renault’s diluted stakeholding, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker by vehicle sales, has not ruled out having second-ranked Honda Motor buy some of its shares, the paper said, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the talks.

Nissan installed camera to monitor No. 2’s home

Nissan this month issued a profit warning and announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally, hit particularly by weak sales in the United States and China, its two biggest markets.

Asked about the FT report, Nissan said it would not comment on “articles based on speculation”.

