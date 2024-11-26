Nissan seeks investor to replace some of Renault’s equity holding, FT reports

Nissan Motor is looking for a long-term investor, such as a bank or insurance group, to help it replace some of Renault’s diluted stakeholding, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker by vehicle sales, has not ruled out having second-ranked Honda Motor buy some of its shares, the paper said, citing two unidentified people with knowledge of the talks.

Nissan installed camera to monitor No. 2’s home

Nissan this month issued a profit warning and announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs globally, hit particularly by weak sales in the United States and China, its two biggest markets.

Asked about the FT report, Nissan said it would not comment on “articles based on speculation”.