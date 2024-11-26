BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 25, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan Army called in as PTI convoys enter Islamabad
- PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb
- All educational institutes in Islamabad to remain closed on Tuesday amid PTI protest
- Pakistan, Belarus sign 8 MoUs to boost trade, cooperation
- ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion
- Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem
