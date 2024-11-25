AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Business & Finance

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 06:47pm

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Monday approved ten projects costing 172.7 billion rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, deferred one project for further clarification on the part of the Ministry of Health.

Ecnec clears 6 mega projects worth Rs178.1bn

The projects pertain to infrastructure sector for improving connectivity in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Six of the approved projects are in Balochistan.

Additionally, a 29.2 billion rupee project backed by the World Bank was approved to develop solid waste infrastructure for Karachi.

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

ECNEC recently approved six major development projects in the areas of agriculture, transportation, energy, and health, worth Rs 178.1 billion.

development projects ECNEC PSDP projects Development of Balochistan CTD Punjab Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

