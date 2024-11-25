ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Monday approved ten projects costing 172.7 billion rupees, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECNEC, which met in Islamabad with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair, deferred one project for further clarification on the part of the Ministry of Health.

The projects pertain to infrastructure sector for improving connectivity in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Six of the approved projects are in Balochistan.

Additionally, a 29.2 billion rupee project backed by the World Bank was approved to develop solid waste infrastructure for Karachi.

