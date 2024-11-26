AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-26

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: After Azerbaijan, work is under way to launch direct flights from Pakistan to Moscow and Belarus while trade corridors to China, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Belarus are also among Pakistan’s priorities.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, while holding joint meeting with Belarusian Minister for Transport, Alexei Lyakhnovich, in which, senior officials of the communication sector of both countries participated.

Transport Minister Alexei Lyakhnovich, accompanied by the president of Belarus in the delegation, invited Aleem Khan to visit his country and said that his country wants to increase connectivity with Pakistan through railways and roads.

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Now, cross-border trade is the key to strengthening the country’s economy and promoting bilateral relations, he added.

Lyakhnovich termed his visit as pleasant and assured all possible cooperation from Belarus to Pakistan.

In his conversation, Aleem Khan said that the visit of a 68-member delegation headed by the president of Belarus and ministers to Pakistan is a welcome development which would leave positive effects on Pakistan-Belarus relations.

“We want to further enhance G2G and B2B activities with Belarus in the future for which both the countries will make serious efforts,” Aleem added.

He said like Azerbaijan and Turkey, we also want to make Belarus an investment partner with our country as Pakistan is rich in natural resources while positive results can be achieved with Pakistani skilled workforce.

He said the communication sector is of utmost importance and Pakistan want a trade corridor to Central Asia on the lines of the Karakoram Highway and the CPEC to promote business activities in this region.

The meeting also discussed the pending construction of various motorways and highways in Pakistan’s communication sector, while both sides agreed to continue taking steps in future, in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Trade Abdul Aleem Khan Russia Azerbaijan Belarus CPEC Moscow bilateral ties investments Federal Minister for Communications Minsk Central Asia Direct flights trade corridor regional connectivity Alexei Lyakhnovich

Comments

200 characters

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

18th Amendment, SC decisions: Aurangzeb advocates for AGP Act revision

Read more stories