Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

ISLAMABAD: After Azerbaijan, work is under way to launch direct flights from Pakistan to Moscow and Belarus while trade corridors to China, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Belarus are also among Pakistan’s priorities.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment, Abdul Aleem Khan, while holding joint meeting with Belarusian Minister for Transport, Alexei Lyakhnovich, in which, senior officials of the communication sector of both countries participated.

Transport Minister Alexei Lyakhnovich, accompanied by the president of Belarus in the delegation, invited Aleem Khan to visit his country and said that his country wants to increase connectivity with Pakistan through railways and roads.

Now, cross-border trade is the key to strengthening the country’s economy and promoting bilateral relations, he added.

Lyakhnovich termed his visit as pleasant and assured all possible cooperation from Belarus to Pakistan.

In his conversation, Aleem Khan said that the visit of a 68-member delegation headed by the president of Belarus and ministers to Pakistan is a welcome development which would leave positive effects on Pakistan-Belarus relations.

“We want to further enhance G2G and B2B activities with Belarus in the future for which both the countries will make serious efforts,” Aleem added.

He said like Azerbaijan and Turkey, we also want to make Belarus an investment partner with our country as Pakistan is rich in natural resources while positive results can be achieved with Pakistani skilled workforce.

He said the communication sector is of utmost importance and Pakistan want a trade corridor to Central Asia on the lines of the Karakoram Highway and the CPEC to promote business activities in this region.

The meeting also discussed the pending construction of various motorways and highways in Pakistan’s communication sector, while both sides agreed to continue taking steps in future, in this regard.

