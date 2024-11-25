All educational institutes in Islamabad to remain closed on Tuesday amid PTI protest

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed on Tuesday, November 26, due to the ongoing law-and-order situation.

“In view of the current circumstances, the district administration has decided to keep all educational institutions closed for the second consecutive day (Tuesday),” the DC Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a post on X.

A notification to this effect was also issued by the Office of the District Magistrate.

“[…] It is notified that all public and private educational institutions shall remain closed on Tuesday, 26 November within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory,” the notification.

This is the second consecutive day that the government has resorted to closing schools and colleges in Islamabad amid the “final” protest call from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, a large convoy of PTI protesters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur entered Islamabad’s limits after removing all the barricades set up by the government.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

In a bid to foil the long march, the police also arrested hundreds of PTI supporters from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as residents took to the streets in big numbers to voice strong support for Imran’s final call, pressing the government to meet their three demands – release of PTI political members from jails, abolishment of 26th controversial Constitutional Amendment and return of PTI’s “stolen mandate.”

Scores of protesters and some policemen were injured during clashes between police and PTI protesters, as protesters pelted stones at law enforcers in Dhok Kala Khan, Khana Pul and Faizabad areas of Rawalpindi.