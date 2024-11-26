AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

Ignorance of Islamic teachings, inequalities cause domestic violence: JI

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Women Wing Secretary General Dr. Humaira Tariq has said that social inequalities and ignorance of Islamic teachings in the society cause domestic violence.

The JI women wing leader expressed these views while addressing a moot, held at the Karachi Press Club, here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the lack of political will, complicated procedures and lawlessness in the society also aggravated the issue of domestic violence. Unfortunately, a large number of women in the society, irrespective of their educational, social, economic and cultural backgrounds, face domestic violence in one form or another.

She said that the government, law enforcement agencies, media, educational institutes, non-governmental organizations and all other will have to play a significant role. Unfortunately, she said, the relevant quarters have not yet fully realized their roles and significance of their respective roles. She made it clear that Islam always propagate to respect women in all her roles.

Sameena Saeed, Dr. Zakia Aurangzaib, Dr. Hala, Advocate Talat Yasmin, Senior Women Journalist Gazala Fasih and others also expressed their views at the moot entitled: 'Violence against women and social behaviors; how to prevent'.

The moot stressed the need to simplify the procedure of complaints in this regard. The discussion also proposed to establish one window facilities for the affected women in order to provide them protection, as well as residential, medical, psychological, and legal support.

The moot highlighted that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) provided guidelines for the entire humanity and he always directed the society to respect and take care of women.

