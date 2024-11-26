PARTLY FACETIOUS: Difference between hecklers and protesters

“I propose their passports and national identity cards be confiscated.” “Hecklers of the world…” “No, I wasn’t referring to those heckling the current batch of stakeholders and their facilitators – inside and outside the country.”

“You can’t refer to those inside the country as hecklers.”

“I can do what I want, I am the Brown Pope, His Containership.”

“Hmmm blaming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for imposing martial law in Punjab and the federal capital…”

“Shut up, it’s not martial law.”

“Martial law figuratively as in we can’t move around…”

“We are a nation of literals, so call it by its correct name: Section 144.”

“Okay. Anyway, hecklers target individuals while protesters target a system – be it the government or be it of…of…”

“Good thing your tongue tripped there, anyway hecklers may be organised but are not physically led by a Motivator so to speak, protesters are led by a Motivator…”

“So how do you define the Third Wife — a heckler or a Motivator?”

“Be respectful, she merits a capital H.”

“Didn’t her sister rather than the party high command inform the public that she is accompanying…?”

“I don’t know, but she addressed the crowd as a Motivator. In my book once you taste the fruit of leadership with its associated perks, even if it’s on the back of another, in this case clearly The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, one cannot resist…”

“You reckon she is on autopilot after she relocated to the chief minister’s house in Peshawar?”

“Only The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless can send her back to her barracks.”

“Barracks? Really? The second mistake in less than a minute!”

“No disrespect intended – all I meant was she is in a fortress in Peshawar and fortress brought forth the image…”

“Stop, your foot is way inside your mouth. Anyway, I wasn’t referring to anyone from PTI whose passports and national identity cards should be confiscated — I was referring to the dratted cricket team – I have it on good authority that they lost to Zimbabwe to show solidarity with the PTI…”

“Dear lord.”

