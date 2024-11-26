AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Japanese rubber futures dip on stronger yen

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday, as a stronger yen made the commodity less affordable to overseas buyers. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery closed down 1.2 yen, or 0.34%, at 356.7 yen($2.31) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery closed up 10 yuan, or 0.06%, at 17,460 yuan ($2,410.20) per metric ton. The most-active January butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE closed down 155 yuan, or 1.2%, at 12,770 yuan($1,762.79) per metric ton.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose as investors found comfort from recent US data that signalled strong business activity in the world’s largest economy. China’s central bank injected 900 billion yuan ($124.3 billion) into the banking system via one-year policy loans, as local governments step up selling bonds to ease debt burdens.

The dollar dipped 0.4% against the Japanese yen to 154.11, and moved further away from its recent peak of 156.76. Oil prices retreated following 6% gains last week, but remained near two-week highs as geopolitical tensions grew between Western powers and major oil producers Russia and Iran, raising risks of supply disruption.

