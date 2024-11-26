Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 357,326 tonnes of cargo comprising 214,817 tonnes of import cargo and 142,509 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 214,817 comprised of 79,152 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 40,216 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 95,449 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 142,509 comprised of 79,367 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 302 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,349 tonnes of Barite Lumps & 50,491 tonnes s of Clinkers.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Hyundai Mars, Apl Antwerp, Advantage Paradise, Pvt Aurora & Haein Hope berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, MT Mardan, Navios Constellation, Hyundai Saturn, Casda, Hyundai Mars, Nour Elhuda & Bam Bam sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Aqua 1 and Singapore Bulker left the port on Monday morning and three more ships, Amir Gas, OM Singapore and Apollon-D are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 79,465 comprising 61,008 tonnes imports cargo and 18,457 tonnes export cargo was handled at the Port, including containerized cargo carried in 2,490 Containers (1,733 TEUs Imports and 757 TEUs export.

There are 15 ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them five ships namely Ken Ren, America, Hafnia Precision, Chemroad Wing and Valianta scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers, Gas oil, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT, EVTL and LCT respectively on Monday, 25th November-2024.

