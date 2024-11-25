SBA opposes increase in property tax

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Sarhad Business Alliance (SBA) was held under the join chairmanship of Haji Ghulam Ali Patron-in-Chief and Syed Zahir Ali Shah Chairman here on Sunday.

The meeting discussed the problems of the business community and considered solutions and demanded of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to withdraw recent increase in property tax with immediate effect.

The participants of the meeting expressed their resolve for the digitization of the registration of new members and making all possible efforts for easing doing business in the province.

The aim of this initiative is to facilitate the registration process for traders, a comprehensive strategy for its implementation has been drawn up and emphasis has been placed on the activation of relevant committees.

Those who attended the meeting were included Muhammad Ishaq, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Syed Sirajuddin, Adnan Jalil, Dr. Mohib Afridi, Haji Waheed, Shahzad Siddiqui, Shakeel Saraf, Malik Inamur Rahman and others.

On this occasion, president SBA, Mohammad Ishaq said that the services of Sarhad Business Alliance for solving the problems faced by the business community are commendable.

He emphasized that the process of digitization will provide new facilities to the business community and further stabilizes the business environment. In the meeting, the current economic situation and the problems faced by the business community were discussed in detail.

The participants emphasised that the government should immediately take effective measures to remove the obstacles faced by the business community. They agreed that unity and solidarity is the solution to all problems and the protection of the rights of traders will be the first priority. In the meeting, the federal and provincial governments were demanded to provide relief to the business community in electricity and gas and the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024