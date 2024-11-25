Minister hails successful holding of IDEAS 2024 exhibition

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while paying tribute to the successful holding of the 4-day International Defence Exhibition Ideas 2024 at the Expo Centre, said in his statement that it is a matter of pride for all of us to hold the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (Ideas 2024) in Karachi.

He said that in the Defence Exhibition Ideas 2024, 82 agreements worth billions of rupees were signed for the purchase and sale of defence, war and military equipment. IDEAS 2024 is a major milestone in defence market exposure, sales, joint ventures, outsourcing and technical cooperation. He added that IDEAS 2024 paves the way for international cooperation, new business opportunities, and local industry development for the development of Pakistan’s defence market.

Nasir Shah said that IDEA 2024 also reflects that Pakistan is second to none in terms of defence capability wherever it seeks peace and prosperity. He said that there are immense opportunities for investment and joint ventures in the country. Pakistani economy is moving towards positive indicators. Pakistan is playing its unique role in maintaining peace in the world and making immense sacrifices against terrorists.

Nasir Shah said terrorists were massacring innocent passengers in Parachinar and the KP provincial government was preparing to attack Islamabad and the entire leadership of PTI is following the philosophy of its anarchist founder, “If not me, then nothing”.

He said that the Tehreek Antarah group always tries unsuccessfully to create chaos and uncertainty in the country. It should be remembered that any kind of chaos will not be tolerated in Pakistan and bullying, sit-ins and attacks cannot be allowed.

