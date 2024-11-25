AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.25%)
AIRLINK 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.54%)
FCCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
FFBL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.73%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
HUBC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
NBP 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.55%)
OGDC 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.41%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 153.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PTC 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
SEARL 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.2%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TOMCL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
TREET 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
TRG 57.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,531 Increased By 86.2 (0.83%)
BR30 31,106 Decreased By -83 (-0.27%)
KSE100 98,971 Increased By 1173.2 (1.2%)
KSE30 30,916 Increased By 435.1 (1.43%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-25

18 injured as wagon plunges into deep ditch in AJK

APP Published 25 Nov, 2024 06:15am

MURPUR (AJK): At least 18 people were injured 03 of them seriously, after an overloaded passenger wagon, carrying pilgrims, plunged into a deep ditch near Mirpur-AJK city Sunday night, duty officer of the district administration said.

Toyota Hiace van (LEI 8493), with 18 pilgrims on board, travelling from Samahni Baba Shadi Shaheed Darbar in Bhimber District to Khari Sharif Darbar in Mirpur met the accident due ro over speeding while negotiating a sharp turn ‘ famously known” as Lakha Songh more, Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here Sunday night.

AJK wagon plunges

Comments

200 characters

18 injured as wagon plunges into deep ditch in AJK

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Hundreds of PTI workers held: Gandapur, Bushra led convoy heading towards capital

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Cell phones: Jul-Oct import registers negative growth YoY

PPP’s grievances: PM directs NA, PA speakers to play role

Belarusian President due today

Naqvi receives Belarusian delegation

Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential: envoy

Peshawar: Prices of essential food items remain high

Women entrepreneurs: SBP asked to provide long term loans

Read more stories