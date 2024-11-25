18 injured as wagon plunges into deep ditch in AJK

MURPUR (AJK): At least 18 people were injured 03 of them seriously, after an overloaded passenger wagon, carrying pilgrims, plunged into a deep ditch near Mirpur-AJK city Sunday night, duty officer of the district administration said.

Toyota Hiace van (LEI 8493), with 18 pilgrims on board, travelling from Samahni Baba Shadi Shaheed Darbar in Bhimber District to Khari Sharif Darbar in Mirpur met the accident due ro over speeding while negotiating a sharp turn ‘ famously known” as Lakha Songh more, Mirpur-AJK Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry told APP here Sunday night.