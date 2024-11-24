PTI protest: all educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Monday

Islamabad’s district administration has announced that all educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed tomorrow (Monday) amid ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

“In view of the current law and order situation, all educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed tomorrow,” Deputy Commissioner Islamabad confirmed on X (formerly Twitter). He added that a notification to this effect will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Private Schools Association Abdul Waheed also confirmed the closure of private schools amid the current law and order situation in Islamabad.

“The current situation has left us with no choice but to close schools on Monday, as we cannot put children at risk,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, COMSATS University Islamabad announced through a notification that they will conduct online classes on Monday, November 25.

The development comes after the government practically shut down the federal capital amid PTI’s protest call at D-Chowk.

As part of the security measures, the government has sealed off all entry points to the Red Zone and blocked key roads, including Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Murree Road, Islamabad Expressway, Margalla Road, 9th Avenue, IJP Road, and Nazimud Din Road, using shipping containers. This has led to significant traffic congestion, with residents and commuters facing severe disruptions in movement between the twin cities.

Islamabad sealed by containers ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

In addition to the roadblocks, all exit and entry points to the federal capital have been sealed with shipping containers and barbed wire to prevent PTI supporters from entering Islamabad, particularly from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have also closed key motorways, including M-1 (Islamabad to Peshawar), M-2 (Islamabad to Lahore), and M-3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), citing concerns over potential disruptions to public order.

PTI protest

PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, made a “final call” for a large-scale anti-government march to Islamabad on November 24.

Videos emerged on Sunday, showing PTI convoys from different parts of the country, particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heading towards Islamabad to stage a protest on Khan’s call.

Pakhtoon Yar Khan, the provincial minister, stated that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi was also part of a convoy coming to Islamabad. He added that Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was leading the convoy.

In Punjab, PTI demonstrators and police clashed in numerous locations. 16 people from Faizabad, Islamabad, were taken into custody by police.