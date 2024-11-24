AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PTI presses forward with Islamabad protest as NACTA warns of terrorist attack

  • Attaullah Tarar says strict action will be taken against anyone participating in the protest in Islamabad as it has been declared illegal by Islamabad High Court
  • PTI rallies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leave for Islamabad
BR Web Desk Published November 24, 2024 Updated November 24, 2024 01:19pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is preparing to march towards Islamabad on Sunday despite a warning from the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) of possible terrorist attacks.

PTI rallies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are preparing to leave for Islamabad.

According to the NACTA alert, the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks during the PTI protest in Islamabad.

NACTA warns terrorists could target PTI’s protest on Nov 24

“There is a credible threat of terrorism from Fitna al-Khawarij during the PTI’s possible protest in Islamabad,” the NACTA statement reads, urging law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for the general public to take part in the march to “break the shackles of slavery.”

In response to the protest, the government has deployed heavy security forces, sealed key roads, and set up barriers around the capital.

Duty-bound to implement IHC order, will not allow sit-in or gathering: Mohsin Naqvi

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that strict action will be taken against anyone participating in the protest in Islamabad as it has been declared illegal by Islamabad High Court.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said there is no engagement with the PTI at any level.

Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

He clarified that contact was made with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan only once in compliance with Islamabad High Court’s ruling and they have been informed that this protest is illegal.

He said anyone participating in the protest will be arrested and face legal consequences.

He said that both Islamabad and Punjab Police have been given clear instructions that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands or damage public property.

He said the PTI speaks the language of Pakistan’s enemies.

He said the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should pay attention to the law and order situation of the province.

Islamabad sealed

Meanwhile, Islamabad has placed shipping containers at all entry points of the Red Zone, Faizabad, Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Jinnah Avenue, IJP Road, Murree Road, and all entry and exit points of the city ahead of the November 24 rally.

The city police put security on high alert and continued random checking at different points of the capital.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

