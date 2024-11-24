PTI protest, sit-in: Security level elevated to maximum alert in Capital

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday implemented stringent security measures and transportation restrictions in anticipation of a major protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters calling for the release of party founding chairman Imran Khan.

Authorities have deployed a large contingent of security forces, including personnel from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police, as well as Rangers and the Frontier Constabulary (FC), in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to maintain law and order.

As part of the security measures, the government has sealed off all entry points to the Red Zone and blocked key roads, including Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Murree Road, Islamabad Expressway, Margalla Road, 9th Avenue, IJP Road, and Nazimud Din Road, using shipping containers. This has led to significant traffic congestion, with residents and commuters facing severe disruptions in movement between the twin cities.

Islamabad sealed by containers ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest

In addition to the roadblocks, all exit and entry points to the federal capital have been sealed with shipping containers and barbed wire to prevent PTI supporters from entering Islamabad, particularly from the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have also closed key motorways, including M-1 (Islamabad to Peshawar), M-2 (Islamabad to Lahore), and M-3 (Lahore to Abdul Hakeem), citing concerns over potential disruptions to public order.

Public transport services have been severely affected as well. The local administration has suspended the metro bus service and closed bus stands across the twin cities, aimed to prevent protesters from using public transportation to join the demonstrations. This has left thousands of commuters stranded, especially those traveling between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The closure of major transport routes has resulted in a rush at Rawalpindi Railway Station as travelers seek alternative means of transportation.

To bolster security, the district administration has deployed thousands of additional police officers from Punjab, Sindh, and Azad Kashmir to assist local forces in controlling crowds. Approximately 5,000 personnel from the Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) have also been stationed in the capital to manage any potential unrest.

The government has issued a formal notification for the deployment of additional security forces in response to the growing tensions. This decision comes after a request from the Islamabad Commissioner, highlighting the need for extra manpower to maintain order and prevent any violent outbreaks during the planned protests.

The extensive road closures and suspension of transport services have significantly disrupted business activities in the region, leaving many travelers stranded. With key motorways and roads blocked, individuals from Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have found it difficult to enter or exit the capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024