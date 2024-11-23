Naqvi issues stern warning to PTI

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against staging protests in the federal capital and said that strict action will be taken against those who attempt to enter the city for demonstrations or a sit-in.

Talking to reporters, he said no march or sit-in will be allowed in the capital city. There is a clear-cut order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that no protest, rally or sit-in is allowed in the city; therefore, the government will implement IHC’s directives and those who violate it action will be taken against them, he said.

The minister said that following the directives of the IHC no one will be allowed to stage protest or sit-in in Islamabad.

When he was asked that the IHC also gave directives to the government to constitute a committee for dialogue with PTI, he said that he would consult the prime minister in this regard and that whatever directive he has given to him he would follow it.

To a question, did he receive any message from Adiala Jail where PTI founding chairman Imran Khan is imprisoned, he said that he has no contact with Adiala Jail.

To another question that PTI during its government had allowed every political party to stage protests then why they were not allowing PTI to stage demonstrations, he said who told that he did not allow PTI to stage protests. “PTI has not filed any application before the district administration to get permission for staging a protest,” he said.

He further said that PTI will be responsible for any violation of court’s orders that would result in action, with violators held responsible for any damage or loss of life.

The minister said that he does not want to close businesses or roads, as well as, mobile services but in such a situation, we have no other option.

He said that after the 18th amendment, the responsibility for maintaining law and order within its jurisdiction squarely lies on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. “Forty-one funerals have been held there, and here they are coming to Islamabad for protest,” Naqvi said.

He confirmed that 15 platoons of Frontier Constabulary (FC) had been allocated to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government despite a requirement in Islamabad.

The minister said that political parties need to use appropriate forums to raise their concerns rather than resorting to protests and sit-ins that disrupt public order.

The minister denied Imran Khan’s statement that the government has offered him to postpone the protest for 10 days, saying that the government has made no such kind of offer to the PTI founder.

To a question about PTI founding chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi’s statement, without naming Khan’s wife, he said that unfortunately, some people earlier had brought the United States (USA) and now Saudi Arabia into their politics. They do not care about anything, he said.

