Bushra blamed for putting foreign policy at risk

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Bushra Bibi made the disgraceful statement about brotherly Islamic countries on the directions of the founder of PTI.

She said that the mention of this lie in the planning of the May 24 chaos is undoubtedly a conspiracy against the country. The agenda of the founder of PTI and Bushra Pinky is the same as that of Israel, Azma said.

She further stated that the founder of PTI and Bushra Pinky have gone to extreme lengths in their animosity towards Pakistan. As Prime Minister, the PTI founder took Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, China, and the United States to a delicate point.

The PTI founder used every tactic to isolate Pakistan internationally. Now, Bushra Pinky, following in her husband’s footsteps, is putting the country’s foreign policy at risk, she added.

The Information Minister shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has worked tirelessly over the past two years to restore friendly relations with China and Saudi Arabia.

She said that the statement from an uneducated and ignorant woman against friendly countries indicates that she is working on the agenda of hostile elements. The people of Pakistan have now seen the ugly faces of these two deceivers. "Fitna Party" is now unacceptable to Pakistan and its people, she added.

