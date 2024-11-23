AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Adviser says Bushra's statement taken ‘out of context’

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2024 07:38am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Saif has stated that the media is taking Bushra Bibi's statements out of context.

Bushra Bibi never said that General Bajwa was called by Saudi Arabia or Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss Shariah law, he said.

"Mohammed Bin Salman and Imran Khan have excellent relations, which the Federal government is trying to harm and destroy," he claimed.

He alleged that the federal government did not care about the relations between the two Islamic countries and even harmed overseas Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia.

Saif clarified that the purpose of misrepresenting Bushra Bibi's statement was to divert attention from the protest of PTI, as the government was terrified of the protest and would do anything to shift the focus.

He urged the public not to pay attention to the baseless propaganda of the federal government and to prepare for the protest of PTI.

