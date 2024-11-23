PM constitutes body to address PPP’s concerns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a committee to address the concerns of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), as tensions between the two parties have escalated in recent months with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari publicly criticising the government for some of its “flawed” policies.

The committee led by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar comprising Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Minister for Law and Justice, and Ahad Cheema, the Minister for Economic Affairs, have been assigned the responsibility to approach the PPP leadership to resolve their differences in an amicable manner.

The committee members also include Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, senior minister Punjab, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Governor Balochistan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam, Rana Sanaullah, the adviser to the prime minister on political affairs and Bashir Ahmed Memon. The prime minister has tasked the committee to hold talks with the PPP leadership and promptly address their concerns and grievances.

The committee will soon come up with a plan to negotiate with the PPP.

It is the pertinent to mention that PPP chairman Bilawal has up the ante on PML-N, denouncing it for making “unilateral” decisions without consulting the PPP.

A week ago, Bilawal claimed that there is no direct conflict with Prime Minister Sharif, but he did express his frustration over the “disrespect” his party feels despite being in the coalition and the unfulfilled agreements between the two parties.

Besides, he accused the PML-N of breaking its promises following the ratification of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

At the PPP’s next Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, which is anticipated to take place next month, he also hinted at reviewing the party’s eight-month alliance in the centre with the PML-N-led government.

Bilawal promised to give party leaders the facts and ground realities so they could determine the best course of action. He also questioned the eight-month performance of the ruling PML-N, voicing concerns about how it handled important national issues and casting doubt on its efficacy in areas like internet policy, political stability, and security.

