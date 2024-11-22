AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 132.66 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (2.42%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
DCL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.54%)
DGKC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
FCCL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.4%)
FFBL 77.06 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.11%)
FFL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.36%)
HUBC 110.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.6%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (8.64%)
OGDC 198.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.46%)
PAEL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
PPL 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.68%)
PRL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.83%)
PTC 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SEARL 82.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TOMCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TREET 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.38%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.98%)
UNITY 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
BR100 10,614 Increased By 206.9 (1.99%)
BR30 31,874 Increased By 160.5 (0.51%)
KSE100 98,972 Increased By 1644 (1.69%)
KSE30 30,784 Increased By 591.7 (1.96%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets AHL (Arif Habib Limited) 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45% EPQL (Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited) 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59%

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2024 12:29pm

A consortium comprising textile companies has withdrawn its public announcement of intention (PAI) to acquire a majority stake i.e. 68.89% of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited.

The development was shared by Arif Habib Limited (AHL), appointed manager to the offer, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“This is with reference to the PAI made by Liberty Mills Limited, Zain Ashraf Mukaty, Temoor Ashraf Mukaty, Ahmed Ashraf Mukaty, Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Limited, Affinity Capital Pvt Limited, Najeeb Malik, Nadeem Malik, and Shahzad Malik dated February 26, 2024 published in Business Recorder and Nawa-i-Waqt on February 28, 2024 to acquire approximately 68.89% shareholding of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (target company).

“Addendum to the PAI published on May 17, 2024 and the extension in the timeline for public announcement of offer issued on August 23 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals,” read the notice.

AHL said it “would like to intimate that the time period for making the public announcement of offer will lapse on November 24, 2024 (expiry date)”.

“In this backdrop, and pursuant to Regulation 21(1) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 read with the Securities Act 2015, we hereby give notice that as of the expiry date, the PAI stands withdrawn,” read the notice.

AHL shared that the process of withdrawal is being undertaken to ensure compliance with the law.

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki.

The plant is a combined cycle plant, with 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.

Engro Corporation through Engro Energy Limited holds a 68.9% stake in EPQL.

Liberty Mills Limited and Soorty Enterprises are involved in textile manufacturing.

Whereas, Affinity Capital Pvt Limited is part of the Master Group of Industries (MGI), a conglomerate with business interests in the textile, automobile, engineering and energy sectors.

Engro Corporation psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Engro Powergen Qadirpur PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Soorty Enterprises company acquisition Liberty Mills Affinity Capital Pvt Limited

Comments

200 characters

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil rises as intensifying Ukraine war increases supply risk

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

FBR to depute officials at all sugar mills

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

Read more stories