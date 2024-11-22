AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,407 Increased By 220 (2.16%)
BR30 31,713 Increased By 377.1 (1.2%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

Appeal against ex-parte decree: LHC sets aside impugned order

Hamid Nawaz Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that although under the Limitation Act, 1908, an appeal against an ex-parte decree can be filed within 30 days; however Article 181 of the Act provides a limitation period of three years from the date the right to sue accrues.

This provision empowers the court with the wide-ranging potential discretion to allow the application if the defendant who was declared ex-parte assigns good cause for a previous absence, the court added.

The court passed this order on a petition of Muhammad Ashfaq and others who challenged a lower courts decision which passed an ex-parte decree against the petitioners on November 22, 2023 for recovery of damages amounting to rupees twenty million.

The petitioners stance is that they are barely educated and are not familiar with the legal intricacies. They remained unaware of the developments due to collusiveness of their counsel and were ultimately proceeded against ex-parte.

The court observed that it is the right of every defendant and also a principle of natural justice, to be given a chance of hearing before any order is passed against his interest.

The court observed that if the defendants proceeded ex-parte, they may join the proceedings at any subsequent stage and file an appropriate application for setting aside ex-parte order, provided they show good cause.

The court said if good cause is shown to the court's satisfaction justifying their previous absenteeism, the ex-parte proceedings may be set aside by the court and the defendant may then be restored to the position he held before proceeding against ex-parte.

Even otherwise, in the absence of any clear provisions in the Code of Civil Procedure prohibiting the defendant's appearance and participation in the proceedings, proceed ex-parte, there can be no legal bar to allow him to defend his rights, the court observed.

The court said the suit is still pending before the trial court, and the valuable rights of the petitioners are said to be involved in the subject litigation. Therefore, in such a situation, it would be unjustified to dislodge them from the active contest based on technicalities.

The court, therefore, allowed the petition and set aside an impugned order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court Muhammad Ashfaq

Comments

200 characters

Appeal against ex-parte decree: LHC sets aside impugned order

All govt procurements: Authorities directed to ensure third-party validation

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

PM commends FBR officer for uncovering trillion-rupee GST scam

SDGs provide a blueprint for sustainable future: minister

Kurram convoy ambush claims 40 lives

Unblocking of cellphone SIMs: FBR to share compliant taxpayers’ list with telcos

NA panel commends IMC’s localisation drive

Sindh urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP completes formalities of PTCL’s acquisition

APPMA opposes approval of Rs68bn write-off claims of KE

Read more stories