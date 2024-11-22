AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan

Throwing garbage, solid waste in nullahs banned

Recorder Report Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: Commissioner, Karachi Division, has imposed complete ban on littering, throwing of garbage, solid waste, dumping of debris and other materials into the Nullahs of Karachi Division by waste pickers, scavengers, recyclers or any individual/person for a period of 02 months w.e.f. 20.11.2024 to 19.01.2025, with immediate effect.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing against the violation of Section 144 Cr.PC.

