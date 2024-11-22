AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

BISP holds training session

Press Release Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

FAISALABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in collaboration with GIZ and Nutrition International organized training session under the SOPRAN project (Social Security Support Programme for Nutrition of Adolescent Girls) which was attended by Food Authority officers of Faisalabad Division.

The objective of the training session was to focus on food fortification, quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) and food safety protocols. The project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The SOPRAN project aims to improve the nutrition of adolescent girls and increase access to fortified flour through local grinder.

The project will lead to increased access to Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFAS), nutrition education and fortified flour while empowering adolescent girls by providing them with better nutrition, under BISP’s Education Scholarship Programme. This project addresses the critical issue of iron and anemia in adolescent girls. This training session provided participants with the necessary information to implement and monitor effective food fortification practices in their communities.

This project aims to address the nutritional needs of adolescent girls and their families in a sustainable manner through knowledge transfer and institutional strengthening, as well as a viable solution to this major public health challenge in Pakistan and globally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

