Delivery of green tractors: March 31 deadline

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has set March 31, 2025, as the deadline for the delivery of tractors to the 9,500 farmers selected through a lottery under the Green Tractors Programme.

Each tractor under this programme launched on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab is subsidised up to Rs 1 million.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, stated this while chairing a review meeting on the Green Tractor Programme timelines at Agriculture House, Lahore.

He further stated that the allocation letter distribution phase for the green tractor had been completed, and the delivery process was set to commence. In line with the CM’s instructions, tractors will be provided on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Additionally, farmers are facilitated to deposit their amount for the green tractor at any branch of the Bank of Punjab. However, the last date for submitting the payment is December 5, 2024. Farmers who fail to deposit their amount by December 5 may have their allocations cancelled.

The Secretary Agriculture also added that the delivery process for the Green Tractors would begin soon, with tractors being provided to farmers through authorized dealers near their locations. No additional charges will be levied at the time of delivery. Furthermore, a separate series of registration numbers is being obtained from the excise department specifically for the Green Tractors to streamline and expedite the registration process.

The meeting was attended by Director Generals Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr Abdul Qayyum, and Consultant to the Punjab Agriculture Department Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, along with other officials.

